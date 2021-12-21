Cops in Bengaluru's new-look CBD to get different uniform, says Bommai

The state government is planning a massive revamp of the Central Business District (CBD) in Bengaluru and make it 'a model area', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Assembly on Tuesday.

According to Bommai, who is also the Bengaluru City Development minister, various departments will be roped in to remodel the CBD. He said police in the CBD area will get a different uniform and traffic signals will be replaced.

The CBD is a term that refers to the heart of the city that comprises commercial areas and high-streets.

Bommai was responding to a question by Congress MLA KJ George over the implementation of Smart City project in Bengaluru.

The government has held consultations in this regard with officials concerned. Based on response by locals, the government will replicate the model in other cities of the state, Bommai said.

Bommai's reply showed on the Smart City project showed that a lion's share of funds is being utilised for the development of roads. While works to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore are being taken up under Smart City project, development of roads costs Rs 550 crore.

Bommai said the development of Cubbon Park and KR Market are being taken up at a cost of Rs 42 crore and Rs 60 crore, respectively. The total number of works taken up in Bengaluru under the Smart City project numbers 38. "All the works taken up under the Smart City project will be completed by March 2022," he said.

'I'm doing justice'

During the discussion, George urged Bommai to handover the Bengaluru City Development portfolio to some other minister in his Cabinet. George said Bommai may not be able to get the required time to focus on the city. "Bengaluru needs a full-fledged minister," George, who held this portfolio himself, said.

Bommai maintained that he was doing justice to the Bengaluru City Development portfolio and would continue to do so. "Ideally, the person holding the Finance portfolio should hold the Bengaluru City Development portfolio as the city requires a huge amount of funds," he said.

