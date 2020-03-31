Cops on the frontline of fight against COVID-19 expect early pay

At the frontend of the fight against coronavirus, the city police manning the entry and exit of several areas to enforce the lockdown are demanding early release of their salaries.

The police work 24/7 in three shifts and use various methods to educate those violating the stay-at-home rules on the rapidly spreading virus.

Taking a lesson from their Tamil Nadu counterparts, the city police designed helmets that look like coronavirus and gave demonstrations wearing them at various traffic junctions to tell people that the virus is waiting in the streets to attack them and they should, therefore, stay at home.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Bengaluru Traffic Police also took a video of the demonstrations and circulated it on social media.

A police officer on lockdown duty near Sadashiva Nagar said they are living alone since they have packed most of their family members off to either their hometowns or to relatives’ houses following fears that they might communicate the disease. They are making sure not to touch their

mouths, eyes or nose and are changing their uniform after every shift.