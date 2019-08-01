Cops say BBMP built skywalks at wrong spots

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have found several loopholes in the construction of skywalks in the city.

Additional commissioner of police (Traffic) P Harishekharan, in a report to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has said that the BBMP has built skywalks where they are not necessary.

The report read, “It is found that skywalks were built at locations which were not identified by BTP but at places where they would cause huge traffic congestion in the coming days. Thus, BTP’s suggestions must be sought to build skywalks at proper locations,” the letter read. “It is found that BBMP officials are pressured by various quarters to shift the locations from those identified,” the report added.

“In case the BBMP feels the locations identified by the BTP are not suitable, then the BBMP must bring it to the notice of the police for further inspection and then take a final decision,” the report added.

The report also adds: “Skywalks should be designed in a pedestrian-friendly manner. Pedestrian crossings must be provided near ramps of skywalks within the standard distance. Skywalks must be built only where they are required and should not lead to traffic havoc on main roads.”

The 433-page report has identified various works the civic body must take up to reduce congestion. According to BTP, the report was prepared after a study by junior officers over the last one year.

Harishekharan told DH, “During our site inspection and study by our junior officers, we also found that the location of skywalks were shifted due to pressure from traders and business quarters. Thus, we have opined that the decision in these matters must be taken at a higher level as there are chances of engineers coming under pressure. We want the BBMP to consult us before taking any decision on skywalks. We can hold a joint inspection before taking any decision in order to reduce congestion.”

BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad was not available for the comment.

According to the Bengaluru traffic police, there is need for 109 skywalks in the city. According to BBMP, each skywalk would cost around Rs 2 crore. The BBMP had earlier been taking up projects through private public partnership (PPP) model and had recently decided to take up work with its own funds as there were no takers for the projects.