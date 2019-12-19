Cops shouldn't take law into own hands: BSY on arrests

Responding to the detention of senior citizens and academicians, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said police should not take law in their own hands even as he insisted that Karnataka will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Reading out a statement to the media at home office Krishna here, Yediyurappa said the Act doesn't discriminate between the people based on the religion. "This Act determines citizenship based on nationality and not religion or caste. Vested interests are protesting against the Act with political motive," he said.

Responding to a question over the detention of Ramachandra Guha, other academicians and students, he said that police should not take law into their own hands. However, the chief minister said anti-social elements will be rounded up.

