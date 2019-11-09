Cops stop helmetless motorist, attacked

A motorist allegedly attacked three policemen from the Mico Layout station, including an assistant sub-inspector, for stopping him for not wearing a helmet at Jayanagar 4th Block on Thursday.

The motorist identified as Zaheer Khan, a resident of New Gurappanapalya, has been arrested. A magistrate remanded him in judicial custody.

ASI Murthy N R (58) said in his complaint that he and his colleagues — constable Tirupathi (28) and home guard Harish T S — were on duty booking traffic violators near Carmel School on East End Main Road.

When the school closed at 4 pm, the police intercepted a motorist who allegedly rode without a helmet. When they booked him with a challan, he allegedly started arguing with the police. When the police warned him, he allegedly started to rough up the ASI. When the other officers interrupted, they were also allegedly attacked. The traffic police informed their law and order counterparts, who rushed to the spot and took Khan to the station.

Khan was booked for obstructing public servants while doing their duty, voluntarily causing hurt to public servants while discharging their duties and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace.