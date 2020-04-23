Coronavirus: 10 workers living in shed test positive

Coronavirus: 10 workers living in shed in Bengaluru test positive

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2020, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 00:36 ist
Hongasandra in east Bengaluru which was sealed after positive cases were reported. DH Photo

Ten Covid-19 positive cases were reported from migrant labourers’ sheds in Hongasandra near Begur in east Bengaluru on Thursday, posing a challenge for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

This is particularly worrying because Mumbai’s Dharavi saw a spike in cases because of the cramped spaces, similar to the living conditions of these migrant workers, where 10 of them lived under the same roof.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

So far, 174 primary and secondary contacts of the workers have been quarantined. It all started when P419, a 54-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar, tested positive late Tuesday night after suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

Following this case, nine of his roommates too tested positive on Thursday. Officials immediately disinfected and sealed the area.

Dr Yashaswini K R, Medical Officer, Bommanahalli PHC, part of the primary and secondary contact tracing team, said, “We have so far isolated 174 contacts — 155 primary contacts and 19 secondary contacts. The problem we are facing is that they are all asymptomatic. All their samples have been collected though.” The contacts include women and children. 

The workers claimed they had not been anywhere since March 21 because of the lockdown, said Yashaswini. She denied reports that P419 had transported foodgrains house-to-house. “On Thursday night, when P419 tested positive, we took samples of 18 of his close contacts.

Nine came back negative. Thereafter, 24 were tested. Now, some have been quarantined in CV Raman General Hospital and the 10 have been sent to Victoria Hospital,” she said. 

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said all 200 in the area will be tested. “Already 174 have been quarantined and they will be tested. If we test another 16, we would have covered the entire area. These 10 labourers worked in Bommanahalli Industrial Area in a shed and lived in the same room.”

“We cannot compare the area to Dharavi but definitely an incident where workers lived in cramped conditions with no social distancing is a worry. Whether it's a bungalow, huts, houses or slums, social distancing is a must. I understand that in a cluttered environment, the number of people is more. So, in this particular area, we will test everyone,” he added.

Bharathi Ramachandra, corporator, Hongasandra ward, said, “Their shed is on a road behind Vidya Jyothi School in a layout of the same name. The workers came to Bengaluru six months ago. Some 200 people live in the same area. As soon as we came to know of the first case on Tuesday night, the BBMP was pressed into action. The ward is disinfected regularly but this area was specifically disinfected.” 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
migrant labourers
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 50-yr-old bacteria drug makes comeback

COVID-19: 50-yr-old bacteria drug makes comeback

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

No bars, no alcohol, lockdown sobering for millions

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

Fitch sees India growth slipping to 0.8% in FY21

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

I do feel afraid: Workers disinfect COVID-19 hotspots

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Smog back in China after air improved due to lockdowns

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

Developing world needs $1 tn debt write-off: UN agency

 