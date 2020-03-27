Coronavirus: 7 Victoria Hospital nurses evicted from PG accommodation

Health workers at the frontline of the fight against the dreadful coronavirus spread are becoming victims of discrimination and exclusion from the community.

Seven nurses working at Victoria Hospital have been evicted from their paying guest accommodations, while the nurses’ association said workers have been asked to leave their own houses.

A 35-year-old nurse working in the Trauma and Emergency care unit of the hospital said that she along with three of her colleagues were forced out of their paying guest accommodation in Chamarajpet.

“The owner of the PG came to our door one day and said all the inmates in the PG were scared and we have to leave. We tried to explain that such infections will not happen as we take all precautionary steps to check the spread of the disease. They were in no mood to listen and told us to move out immediately,” she said.

A woman staffer who travelled from Mysuru and stayed at the PG accommodation during her night shifts said the stay has been denied.

Santosh Kumar B, the president of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute Permanent Staff Nurses Association, said the

hospital’s dean had been notified of the issue last week, but they are yet to hear from the administration.

No entry to dining hall

The association intervened to provide new accommodation for the seven nurses, but the owner has barred them from the dining hall, kitchen or common area.

BMCRI dean Dr Jayanthi said a separate accommodation was being planned for all the nurses on Covid-19

duty.