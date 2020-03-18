Coronavirus: Air passengers call Bengaluru quarantine a 'mess'

A day after passengers complained about the deplorable condition at the Akash Institute of Medical Sciences in Bengaluru, the designated COVID-19 quarantine centre for the state, the Health Department officials scrambled to contain the fallout on Monday.

The controversy began on Friday night when 72 passengers, returning to Bengaluru from France, were held for 12 hours at the institute, located near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The passengers described the hospital as a mess with no water and with just a few bathrooms. A passenger also complained of urine smell in the rooms and that food was also not served to them for nine hours.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Dr Prakash Kumar, joint director, Communicable Diseases, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said that the plan was originally to send only Category B patients to Akash Institute - all asymptomatic patients over the age of 60 with comorbidity, such as diabetes and hypertension.

“Instead, the airport health staff refused to categorise the passengers. That is why we had to take all passengers of the flight to Akash for testing,” he told DH.

“What happened at the institute is a one-off incident. It has now been made clear that all passengers will be categorised at the airport itself, screened and only Category B passengers will be sent to Akash for further monitoring - as per the government rules,” he added.

“It is proving to be harder to secure transport at Akash in comparison to the airport,” he said.

Dr Kailash N, medical superintendent of the institute, said, “People were upset that they did not have access to private bathrooms and showers.”

However, passengers, who spoke to DH, also complained about mosquitoes and mud while also expressing uneasiness at being held for long hours in the same room with passengers allegedly potentially affected with coronavirus.

Bengaluru Rural DC P N Ravindra clarified that all suspects of COVID-19 were quickly moved to Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Chest Diseases. “People have to understand that this effort against coronavirus is just starting. There will be improvements in the screening and quarantining process day-by-day,” he added.