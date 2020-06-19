Coronavirus: Amid ICU crunch, key hospital used for quarantine in Bengaluru

Over three weeks after an expert committee report demanded the immediate reopening of the PMSSY superspeciality hospital for medical services within the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), the centre continues to be used solely as quarantine hotel for the institute’s medical staff. This constitutes a critical tying up of valuable resources, alleged a source who revealed the matter.

This comes at a time when the city is staring at an impending shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds. According to an official audit, the city has 76 ICU beds, including 36 at BMCRI, 20 at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and another 20 at Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Chest Diseases.

As of Thursday, the city officially had 33 patients in ICU, down from 36 on Wednesday. However, only one known ICU patient was discharged in the city on Thursday according to the data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare. An authoritative expert who did not want to be named, warned that the number of ICU patients will increase in the days to come.

PMSSY, a 210 bed-facility has 24 ICU beds, cath lab, radiology and lab facilities. However, since the lockdown, the hospital is instead being used as a “quarantine hotel” for 150 medical staff on Covid-19 duties at BMCRI.

According to the expert, one-third of these 150 are in quarantine at any given time. A committee appointed by the state government to make recommendations to help restart non-Covid healthcare services had called on PMSSY to “immediately resume” its services, in a report to the government on May 28.

“Healthcare providers temporarily accommodated there to provide services should be moved to nearby hotels with transport facilities,” the report said.

The timeframe for resumption of services was 15 days, or June 12. However, despite the government having accepted the recommendations of the report, nothing has changed at PMSSY, the source said. “Medical staff there should be immediately shifted to a hotel and this block should be sanitised and opened for Covid-19 treatment,” the source said.

Dr Smitha Segu, nodal officer for COVID-19, BMCRI, acknowledged that the hospital was still being used

as a quarantine centre for medical staff completing their seven-days of Covid-19 duty.

“We still have not made preparations to move the medical staff out to hotels. The place will have to be sanitised for Covid and non-Covid care. The air-conditioning also does not have HEPA filters, making them unsuitable in a COVID treatment area,” she said.

She did not provide a time frame for when the medical staff would be moved out.

No non-COVID-19 services just yet

Although the state government has expressed an eagerness to restart non-Covid services at the main government hospitals in the city, on Thursday, Dr K Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education issued instructions to BMCRI to put the starting of non-Covid medical services on hold.

Officially, the instruction was made owing to the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. Despite several attempts, Dr Sudhakar could not be reached for comment.

Minto Hospital has been exempt from the instructions.