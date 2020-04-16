Coronavirus: BBMP fix MRP on chicken, mutton in Bengaluru during lockdown period

Regulating the skyrocketing prices of meat products during the nationwide lockdown especially in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday ordered regulation of prices of meat products such as chicken and mutton.

Following the frequent complaints by the public that ever since the lockdown since 23 March, many mutton and chicken stalls were charging exorbitant prices, the BBMP has reined in the traders by notifying rates for various products under the Consumer Protection Act until the end of lockdown period.

As per the BBMP’s order, the price of the dressed chicken would be Rs 160 per kg and the price of skin out chicken would be Rs 180 per kg. Besides, the live weight sale of chicken has also been fixed at Rs 125 per kilogram. Similarly, the mutton rate is fixed at Rs 700 per kilogram.

The BBMP has also warned meat traders across Bengaluru that if anyone is found violating the orders, they will be dealt as per the provisions under the Karnataka Municipal Act of 1976 with stringent actions.