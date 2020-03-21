Coronavirus: Bengaluru Metro cuts running time, regulates services

After the complete shut down on Sunday, Namma Metro will run with a new time table from Monday to March 31, restricting the duration of the services for the public and closing the the last service of the day at 8 pm instead of the 12 am. Parking facility will be shut down.

The latest action by BMRCL came on Saturday, which witnessed a big jump in the number of COVID-19 patients in the state. The latest regulations prioritise persons working for essential services and reduce the running time to reduce the chance of the public coming into social contact.

6 am - 8 am: Only to persons in essential services sectors

8 am - 10 am: For all with unavoidable need to travel

10 am - 4 pm: No Service

4 pm - 8 pm: For all with unavoidable need to travel

Till the end of March, train services will begin at 6 am (instead of 5 am) and end at 8 pm (instead of the regular 12 am). In between, the trains will be suspended from 10 to 4 pm. From 6 am to 8 am, only people in the essential services sector like public health, medical, police and security services, will be allowed to travel in the trains.

"Such commuters should also carry their identity card or any other relevant document to show essential and unavoidable nature of their travel," the release from BMRCL said.

General public can travel from 8 am to 10 am in the morning and between 4 pm and 8 pm in the evening. The timings refer to the start of the trains from the terminal stations and the actual arrival/departures at each stations will vary as per the travel time.

BMRCL also said that all parking lots at the metro stations and all commercial outlets and eateries will be closed permanently till March 31. The corporation also reiterated that only 150 persons will be allowed per train to maintain social distance. The entrance/exits at each stations will be limited to two.

As the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise across the state and the country, mass public transport systems are expected to further increase the restrictions in the coming down.