Coronavirus: Bengaluru's Bapuji Nagar defiant of being sealed off from the world

The sealing of Bapuji Nagar by municipal authorities on Saturday over fears that COVID-19 might transmit in this densely populated area has created turmoil within this ward of largely daily wage workers.

Local residents interviewed by DH expressed fear and defiance at news that their locality was being cut-off from the world. Sitting astride the busy Mysore Road Bus Station, Bapuji Nagar (or Ward 134 as it is known) is a lozenge-shaped area flanked by the Vrishabhavathi River on one side and the equally densely populated Vijayanagar on the other side.

Radhamani, 39, a mother of two children, said that the sealing of the ward is a good thing to prevent COVID-19 from spreading but expressed worry about how families here would manage.

Most people here are living hand-to-mouth. The nationwide lockdown has taken a massive financial toll on us. Now, they are saying on the news that the movement of vehicles in and out of Bapuji Nagar will be completely stopped. How do we get food and other essentials?” she asked.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

The government has said that it will deliver all essential supplies to doorsteps for the next 14 days. Residents, however, said they have little faith in the system.

“Look, food is already in short supply in the ward. They promised us milk and LPG gas supplies today, but most of us have gotten nothing,” said Gowramma, 46, a domestic cook.

“Those with BPL cards have been lucky to get an advance on monthly rations for May, but half of the people living in Bapuji Nagar never had BPL cards made. Now, because of this lockdown they are also out of work. Are we all supposed to starve?” she asked.

Although her employers had asked her to stop coming to work, Gowramma said that she had jewelry that she was able to pawn for about Rs 15,000. She clarified, however, that a large chunk of that money - Rs 9,500 was going to pay the rent on her small home, which she shared with her daughter’s small family.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Communal Tensions

On some streets within the ward, residents could be seen putting up makeshift barricades, which they said was to keep the ward’s Muslim population out.

“Because of the people who have come here from the Tablighi Jamaat event we are scared that the infection will spread,” said Ashok, 40, a local resident.

In the ward’s Muslim quarter, however, residents appeared to be more at ease. “We are taking all precautions such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing,” said one resident, although large groups of people could be seen sitting by the roadside or wandering the roads, without masks on.

Several residents of the quarter described the sealing as unfair. “We have some ignorant people putting up barricades within the ward. But what happens when there is an emergency case and an ambulance needs to come in?” asked Saeed, 44.

He and other residents of the quarter said that their neighborhood did not have a single MBBS graduate, much less an operational clinic. “This is a disaster waiting to happen,” Saeed added.

Ward residents called on the government to introduce a time slot to allow for vehicular movement within the ward.

Rahimunnisa, 35, a pharmacy owner in the quarter, speculated that two hours in the morning, and two in the evening could help get essential supplies and medication to residents who need it.