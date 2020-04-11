Coronavirus: Bengaluru's Bapuji Nagar proving difficult to control

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar had declared on Friday that all roads leading to Bapuji Nagar would be cut-off by police barricades. However, for the 70 police from the Byatarayanapura Police Station handed the task of ensuring that the perimetre remains sealed, the challenges have been steep.

“It is becoming difficult to control residents of this place. They walk around without masks, and when we yell at them to follow social distancing, they make a mockery of the procedure by standing close to each other and or by wearing masks improperly,” a woman constable said.

At another barricade, a pair of policemen expressed confidence that the place would be completely locked down. “Today, because it is the first day, we allowed about 15% of vehicles to move around. By tomorrow, this place will come to a complete standstill,” police said.

Many residents lambasted the political establishment, saying that while the local corporator had visited the area once, that the government had not come to survey how many people were living where.

However, ASHA workers delegated to carry out this survey said that a majority of the population was proving uncooperative.

“Many households refuse to answer our questions. In the Muslim neighborhood, there is a fear that the information will somehow make its way to the National Registry of Citizens (NRC). Many households are not even telling if someone came from outside recently and is staying with them,” several Asha workers said.

Police and ASHA workers said that nearly half of the overall population of the ward were not cooperating with lockdown and were doing their best to flout the “sealing” regulations.

No Gloves, Masks

Asha workers in the ward also said that they had not been provided proper safety equipment such as masks and gloves. Several wore home-made cloth masks.