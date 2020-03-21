Coronavirus: Elders, kids restricted from metro; only 150 riders per train

People aged above 60 years and children below 10 will be restricted from travelling in Namma Metro as officials stepped up the measures to check spread of Coronavirus among its riders with several measures, including limiting the number of people in a train to 150.

In a release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said the number of travelling public in each metro stations and trains will also be restricted. “The trainservice is to be made available on priority for the personnel who are required to maintain essential services,” it said, urging public to give them priority.

The corporation said it will begin random thermal scranning at metro staions and those with fever and any other symptom of Coronavirus will be referred for medical tests and quarantaining.

“In the trains, capacity is limited to 150 people as alternate seats have to be left vacant and no standing passengers are allowed. Trains may not stop at stations which may be having crowds that is less than the expected distance of 1 metre between passengers,” B L Yashavanth Chavan, chief public relations officer, said in a release.

Ola shared rides on hold

Cab aggregator Ola suspended its ride sharing services while to curb the spread of COVID- 19 until further notice while Uber called upon its riders to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ but did not speak about Uber Pool.

An Ola spokesperson said steps have been taken to ensure the highest levels of hygiene are maintained in the vehicles on the platform. “The temporary suspension of Ola Share services is an attempt to encourage social distancing,” it said, adding that the plat form will continue essential travel services across India.

An Uber spokesperson said, “In line with the government’s advisory, we urge riders to observe the ‘Janata Curfew’” adding there will be no changes in its services.