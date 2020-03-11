Coronavirus: Govt asks IT firms not to send staff abroad

The state government swung into action on Tuesday with back-to-back positive Covid-19 cases in techies.

Considering that software professionals travel abroad frequently, the state government, through its Department of IT, BT, has embarked upon a major “sanitisation” drive and is reaching out to all IT, BT companies across Bengaluru. It has directed IT majors not to deploy any engineers for onsite work abroad until further orders.

In fact, on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for IT, BT Dr C N Ashwath Nnarayan, directed companies to explore work-from-home option for its employees. On Tuesday as well, the state government formally urged the IT sector to allow their employees to work from home.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “We have already communicated to the IT companies and asked them to initiate necessary measures. We have also directed them not to deploy engineers for onsite assignments abroad asked them to offer work-from-home option.” Dr Sudhakar added, “If any company has sent their engineers abroad, we have asked them direct the engineers to stay back there until further notice.”

Meanwhile, the health department has taken measures to screen about 15 techies who worked with the infected techie on the same floor of the company in Whitefield. “Along with these 15 techies, as a precaution, all employees of the company will be screened for symptoms,” revealed an official of the medical education department.