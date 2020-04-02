Coronavirus: Help desk for senior citizens

Police have set up a special help desk for senior citizens, who are likely to become anxious, scared and depressed over not being able to leave their homes due to the lockdown.

Police said that since elders are more susceptible to contracting the infection, they have been strictly told not to step out.

To particularly help the elderly living alone, a helpline has been set up in coordination with the Nightingales Medical Trust.

Police have requested the elderly to call the toll-free number 1090 between 9 am and 5 pm. Specialised and qualified counsellors and social workers will attend the calls and counsel them.