Coronavirus: Holiday for all LKG, UKG, pre-primary schools in Bengaluru due to COVID-19

A holiday has been declared for all pre-primary, LKG and UKG classes in Bengaluru South, North and Rural (education districts) from Monday until further orders due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said as a precautionary measure to prevent Corona virus state department of public instructions has issued a late night circular which applies to the LKG, UKG and preprimary sectons in all schools, including private, aided and unaided schools to close down on Monday.

Also follow full coverage of DH on coronavirus

The officials of the department said, "Following the request from commissioner for health and family welfare we have declared holiday."

The copy of the communication sent from Health and Family Welfare Department to the Department of Public Instructions reads, "The neighboring states of Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have reported positive cases. In this regard, it is requested to take steps for the closure of pre KG, LKG and UKG in BBMP and Bangalore urban areas with immediate effect and to further orders to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus in the community."