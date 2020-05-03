Coronavirus lockdown: Bengaluru City Police announce relaxations in non-containment zones

The Bengaluru City Police have announced some relaxation on the lockdown allowed vehicle movements, shops and commercial establishments to operate from 7 am to 7 pm.

City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Sunday that this relaxation is applicable in the city except for 22 containment zones from Monday. All types of shops and establishments can be open from 7 am to 7 pm.

According to excise commissioner’s order, CL-2 (wine shops and MRP outlets) and CL-11 C (MSIL liquor shops) liquor shops can open and sell liquor but they have to follow strict guideline issued by the health department such as customers and staff should wear face mask, hand gloves and social distance and other measures, Rao said.

He further added that since Bengaluru is considered a red zone, unnecessary vehicle movement is restricted and if anyone is found roaming unnecessarily, cases will be booked against them and their vehicle will be seized. For other vehicle users, the speed limit is restricted to 30 kmph and drivers should carry their identity card. Police have been directed to take strict action against those who are found moving on roads unnecessarily

However relaxation is not applicable to cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, stadiums, places of worship and other public and private functions, Rao said.