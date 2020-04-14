Lockdown: Bengaluru cop hurt in accident on duty dies

Coronavirus lockdown: Bengaluru cop hurt in accident on duty dies

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 14 2020, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 01:54 ist
Police constable K V Nagesh

A police constable, who suffered critical injuries while driving an auto that he had impounded for violating the lockdown on Sunday, died early on Monday morning. 

K V Nagesh, from the Peenya police station, succumbed to the serious head injuries around 4 am, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikumar N. He is survived by his wife and two young sons, who study in class 4 and 5.

Read: Constable critically injured while driving seized auto

Nagesh had impounded the auto at a checkpoint near 8th Mile, Tumakuru Road, after its driver failed to produce a curfew pass. He sent the driver away and was driving the auto to a parking yard when it toppled. 

Nagesh's body has been kept at Sapthagiri Hospital, Chikkabavanavara, and will be taken to his native Goravanahalli in Koratagere taluk, Tumakuru, for final rites, Shashikumar said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Bengaluru
Tumakuru
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 