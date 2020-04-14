Coronavirus lockdown: Bengaluru cop hurt in accident on duty dies

A police constable, who suffered critical injuries while driving an auto that he had impounded for violating the lockdown on Sunday, died early on Monday morning.

K V Nagesh, from the Peenya police station, succumbed to the serious head injuries around 4 am, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashikumar N. He is survived by his wife and two young sons, who study in class 4 and 5.

Nagesh had impounded the auto at a checkpoint near 8th Mile, Tumakuru Road, after its driver failed to produce a curfew pass. He sent the driver away and was driving the auto to a parking yard when it toppled.

Nagesh's body has been kept at Sapthagiri Hospital, Chikkabavanavara, and will be taken to his native Goravanahalli in Koratagere taluk, Tumakuru, for final rites, Shashikumar said.