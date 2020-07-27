Coronavirus Lockdown: Bengaluru idol-makers idle with no takers for Ganesha

With just a month to go for Ganesh Chaturthi, idol-makers fear that the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the restrictions imposed by the government will hit their livelihood. It is the idols sold during the festival that compensate for the pittance they earn from pottery.

B Anand, secretary of Kumbara Sangha in Pottery Town, which has more than 25 idol shops, said they are worried that lockdown protocols may keep people away from shops.

He said they used to begin work by the end of February itself as various associations would place order for large idols. They were sold at prices starting from Rs 150-Rs 200 for a half-foot tall idol and going up to Rs 5,000 for five-foot ones. Also, there were those who spent tens of thousands of rupees on concept idols with custom designs and ornaments. Bigger idols measuring up to 15 feet fetched Rs 40,000. "We have not received any orders this year," he said.

Since there is a ban on public events, nobody has gone for big idols. "Making them is a big loss as there are no buyers," said Kiran from Saraipalya who is known for his large Ganesha idols.

Many in the association also fear that the spread of the disease may lead to closure of business for the year. "The restrictions of social distancing and fear of disease may keep people away this time. If many congregate, police will initiate action against shop owners," they said.

Anand said that by July, many artists and idol-makers would be busy with orders from sellers of smaller idols. "But not a single idol has been delivered this year," he said.

Most of the idol-makers have no space to keep unsold items. The state government has not given any clear instructions on selling the idols, said Parshuram K from Yelahanka.

"Only God can help us," sighed C Nanda Kumar of Pottery Town. "This is the only job we do and all our stock is pending."