Coronavirus Lockdown: Curfew-like restrictions across Bengaluru

Curfew-like restrictions will be imposed in Bengaluru on Sunday in line with the state government’s decision to curb people’s movement on the last day of the week to check the spread of COVID-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC. Markets will be shut down and only essential services will be allowed. Anyone found violating the lockdown rules will face penal action.

Karnataka has sealed its borders with other states. No vehicle will be allowed to enter or leave the state. Weddings, however, will be allowed with certain conditions. In effect, the curfew will be similar to the first two phases of the lockdown when only essential services were allowed. The police have put up barricades on most of the roads to deter people from venturing out.