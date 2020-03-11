Coronavirus: Massage parlours, spas take a hit

Malls, theatres, temples and markets have seen a drop in footfall due to the coronavirus with even massage parlours and spas seeing a dip in numbers.

There are more than 300 massage parlours and spas in the city.

A representative from a spa in Shanthalanagar in Ashok Nagar near the central business district said there was a fall in the number of customers after positive coronavirus cases were reported. “We have been trying to assure customers that the spa is safe,” the representative said.

Another representative from a massage parlour in Indiranagar said that after police raids on illegal massage parlours and spas, legally run establishments saw more customers but after the news about the virus entering the city went around, the business has dropped and may dip more in future. CCB sleuths had conducted special drives against prostitution. As many as 12 illegal massage parlours and seven prostitution dens were raided in two months in which nine facilitators were arrested.

A senior police officer said, “We are continuing raids on illegal massage parlours and spas and we got information that customers are now demanding more Indian female massage therapists than foreigners.”