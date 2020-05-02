Coronavirus: Three in Padarayanapura with no contact history test positive

On random screening, three people tested positive for Covid-19 in Padarayanapura, who are neither primary nor secondary contacts.

Random testing in hotspots like Padarayanapura and Hongasandra is underway. During one such testing on April 22 in Padarayanapura, of 26 people, one case turned positive, while two cases turned positive when another 48 people were tested. They are neither primary nor secondary contacts.

BBMP Chief Health Officer (Public Health) Dr Vijayendra BK said: "We are still taking the history of these patients. After two or three more days of random sampling, we'll take a call about whether it is community spread."

"So far we have randomly tested 96 people in Padarayanapura of which three have tested positive. In Hongasandra, 112 have been randomly tested so far and nobody has tested positive," Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra said sometimes patients may have forgotten who they have met.

No hurried conclusions

"We don't want to draw hurried conclusions that it is community transmission. They may have forgotten their primary contacts. Despite our best efforts, a patient may not have revealed all his primary contacts. Another round of random sampling on Saturday till Monday will give us a clearer picture," the chief health officer added.

These random tests are in addition to the screening of pregnant, lactating mothers and senior citizens that the civic body has taken up in Hongasandra from Monday.

Dr C N Manjunath, nodal officer for lab testing in state's Covid-19 task force, said authorities were still not considering it as community transmission as these cases were not from a green zone but from the red zone.

"The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was going to test samples in every district to check community transmission. Now that the rapid antibody test kits have been shelved, a different plan will be drawn to check stage 3 of the transmission of the virus," Manjunath said.

According to the ICMR, the sample size per district was supposed to be 400 tests and the survey was supposed to be completed within a day with 10 teams in a district.