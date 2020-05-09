COVID-19: 12 new cases in Bengaluru after night jolt from Hongasandra

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the city on Friday, including five that emerged from the Hongasandra ward in southern Bengaluru at night.

Of the seven new cases announced earlier in the day, four were contacts of P653 and three were contacts of residents in Padarayanapura, a containment zone.

Hongasandra Corporator Bharathi Ramachandra said health officers had confirmed that five people from the ward tested positive late in the evening. “All the five are contacts of P419, a scrap dealer from Bihar who was the first to test positive for COVID-19 in the ward,” the corporator said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar visited Padarayanapura and instructed the officials to test all senior citizens residing in the red zone. Padarayanapura has about 7,500 houses and a population of over 40,000.

Sudhakar also directed that mobile kiosks be installed in the ward to collect swabs to fast-track testing. The lab at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology can be used for additional testing, he said.

The minister interacted with the local corporator, Imran Pasha, police officers and local residents, and urged them to strictly follow the lockdown in order to check the spread of the infection.

Random testing

When 96 residents were tested in Padarayanapura recently, three of them had tested positive. They were all healthy and had no symptoms or any previous exposure to COVID-19 patients.

Although Dr C N Manjunath, the nodal officer for lab testing in the COVID-19 task force, had denied community transmission, he had reportedly said it was an indication of sub-community spread.

The first positive case to be reported during the random testing was on April 28 when a 48-year-old with no symptoms, including cough and fever, tested positive. On April 30, two Padarayanapura residents, aged 20 and 28, tested positive. Ever since these cases were reported, five densely-populated roads were identified and one person from each house on the identified road was tested.

Previously, only individuals aged 19 and above were randomly tested but now even those below that age threshold are being tested.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had previously said 400 samples will be randomly tested from each district in the country. With random testing set to restart in each district, it remains to be seen if these cases are just the tip of the iceberg.