Covid-19: All tuition centres in Bengaluru to be shut

A day after an order was issued to shut down offline classes up to grade 9 in the Bengaluru Urban district, the government on Thursday directed the closure of tuition centres.
The Department of Public Instruction has directed all the deputy directors of public instruction to take measures to close down all tuition and coaching centres until January 19 in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases.
