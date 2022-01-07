Covid-19: All tuition centres in Bengaluru to be shut

Covid-19: All tuition centres in Bengaluru to be shut

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 07 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 04:28 ist

A day after an order was issued to shut down offline classes up to grade 9 in the Bengaluru Urban district, the government on Thursday directed the closure of tuition centres. 

The Department of Public Instruction has directed all the deputy directors of public instruction to take measures to close down all tuition and coaching centres until January 19 in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown
#Alive

What's Brewing

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Leonardo 'Tree' Caprio: New species named after star

Marriage age bill: Hyderabad Muslims rush to tie knot

Marriage age bill: Hyderabad Muslims rush to tie knot

How could the Big Bang arise from nothing?

How could the Big Bang arise from nothing?

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Afghan Taliban do little to stop Pakistan fighters

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Scientists explore Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

Birthday special: A look at A R Rahman's upcoming films

 