Covid-19 ambulance service integrated with hospital bed monitoring system

Around 600 ambulance drivers who earlier received telephonic instructions from the BBMP on picking up Covid patients have now been integrated into the civic body’s central hospital bed monitoring system.

When the zonal control room allocates a bed to a patient, it can also reserve the ambulance and send an SMS on where to pick up the patient. After dropping off the patient, the driver updates the control room which, in turn, updates the system.

Ambulance drivers are given a mobile app to update the information, which allows the BBMP to monitor if the hospital has admitted the patient and address delays between dropping off the patient and admitting them.

The 665 vehicles tracked by the civic body include 103 basic life-support ambulances, 378 Tempo Travellers converted into basic life-support ambulances and 184 Tempo Travellers. BBMP Special Commissioner D Randeep said the ambulances’ GPS is tracked from the zonal control room. “Ninety per cent of the ambulances have tracking devices and they have downloaded the app. It’s called the ambulance dispatch control centre and tracking portal.

“Five to six personnel man this at the control room, besides a representative in each zonal control room. Most of the other personnel work remotely. If the ambulance driver isn’t updating the app, they follow up with him,” Randeep said.

Challenges on the job

Krishna Murthy, an ambulance driver stationed outside the CV Raman Nagar control room, said data connectivity poses a challenge in using the app. He also said the app called Tr-Dynamics does not offer as many trips as the WhatsApp group created for ambulance drivers.

“We are allotted more trips on the WhatsApp group. We can update the trip status on the app like ‘accept’, ‘picked up’, ‘reached’ and ‘admitted’,” Murthy said. ”If the patient allotted to us has already been admitted to hospital or if they choose home quarantine, we can update that too.”

The West zone currently has a maximum of 141 ambulances, followed by the East zone with 127 vehicles and South zone with 110. The five other BBMP zones have ambulances in double digits.