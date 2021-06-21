Covid-19: As Karnataka unlocks, Bengaluru's Namma Metro records 18K rides in 4 hours

As many as 17,988 riders used the Namma Metro in the first four hours from 7 am to 11 am on Monday in Bengaluru, with officials expecting the numbers to remain low for the next few days.

As Karnataka further eased Covid-19 restrictions, Namma Metro services restarted on Monday after weeks of being shut as the second coronavirus wave gripped the state.

Operations began with very few passengers on the morning of Day 1. Many stations had no passengers for the first few trips, however, the numbers picked up gradually. It may take more than a week to see the numbers reach the 1-lakh mark.

According to Covid protocols, passengers have to undergo thermal scanning and maintain social distancing while using facilities, such as escalators and lifts. Inside the trains, alternate seats must be kept vacant. Wearing a mask is mandatory and to enforce this the officials had taken the help of marshals aince the beginning of this year.

For the convenience of passengers, officials have allowed cash transactions for purchasing and recharging smartcards, a major change from earlier where cash transactions were barred to avoid contact.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited Managing Director Rakesh Singh and senior officials also travelled by the metro and spoke to passengers about their experience.