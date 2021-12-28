Covid-19: BBMP preparing to vaccinate 7.2 lakh children

Following the Centre’s announcement to vaccinate children in the 15-18 age group, the BBMP is working out plans to jab kids in the city.

An initial estimation by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) revealed that there could be 7.2 lakh children in the city eligible for vaccination.

“As per our estimation, there are about 7.5 lakh children in the 15-18 age group in Bengaluru. We will also collect data from the education department and other departments where SSLC and PUC students would have enrolled,” said an official from the BBMP’s health department.

“Once we have the data pertaining to the number of students and the schools, we’ll map them to the particular wards and set up vaccination camps,” the officer added.

Also Read | Covaxin only vaccine option for children in 15-18 years age group: Centre

Officials told DH that the vaccination programme for schoolchildren will follow the methods of the one the civic body held for college students earlier. “Previously, we had conducted camps in degree colleges. Now, we will set up vaccination camps at schools to reach out to the maximum number of students,” a senior BBMP official said.

Officials are yet to design a vaccination plan at zonal and ward levels. “Children can also opt to get vaccinated at the PHCs or private hospitals. However, vaccinating out-of- school children and those in the slums could be challenging,” the official admitted.

“We may have to reach out to NGOs working in the domain to identify children who are part of the slum population and have dropped out of schools. We will, however, begin with the schools.”

Check out latest DH videos here