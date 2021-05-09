Covid-19: BBMP to get 15L Rapid Antigen test kits to raise testing numbers

The state government is giving the BBMP 15 lakh Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits to enhance Covid testing in Bengaluru, the civic body's chief commissioner, Gaurav Gupta, said on Saturday.

Speaking after visting the maternity hospital in JJ Nagar with BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh, Gupta said: "RAT will help in early detection of Covid-19 and facilitate timely treatment of the infection. That will also help reduce the spread of the virus."

He said oxygen facility had been provided at 12 maternity hospitals and Covid Care Centres in the city. As many as 240 out of the total 254 beds in maternity hospitals have oxygen connections now, he added.

About healthcare professionals, the chief commissioner said all hospitals had been provided with specialists and experienced doctors. "Covid patients will get good treatment and medicines,” he promised.