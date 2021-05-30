Covid-19: BBMP vaccinates 40,000 from 14 priority groups

The BBMP has so far vaccinated more than 40,000 people from 14 priority and vulnerable categories.

BBMP officials appointed to each category are reaching out to NGOs and government departments taking care of the groups.

In the category of people with disability and senior citizens, for instance, they collected data from manasa kendras and women and child development department correctional institutions, besides the Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, to ensure maximum coverage.

Dr Vaishnavi K, special officer, Smart City, has reached out to institutions housing the differently-abled, mentally ill, elderly, chronically ill and destitute for lists of potential beneficiaries.

“I have sent out a Google form to these institutions to enter the data,” she said. “This is spreading by word-of-mouth. Government agencies, orphanages, NGOs and associations are helping us. The list (collected) is sent to my team for scheduling vaccination.”

Dr Vaishnavi is also in charge of vaccinating nearly nine priority groups, including street vendors, hospital suppliers, construction workers and bank staff. “In two days, we have inoculated 2,000 people, thanks to institutional cooperation. As for construction workers, the labour department and CREDAI are providing data, while head of banks are supplying us employee data,” she added.

Dr Srinivas G A, in-charge of vaccinating prisoners, said close to 1,300 inmates at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison have been vaccinated, while 3,000 of them are yet to receive the jab. About 500 are vaccinated every day.

Mahadev M, in-charge of vaccinating transport workers, said Ola, Uber and transport workers' unions shared the list of workers in the sector, while schools have provided details of van drivers. Ola and Uber gave the list with 25,000 auto drivers and 23,000 cab drivers.

BMTC’s chief welfare officer Madhura told DH that about 5,000 workers out of 22,000 staffers have been given the injection.

Mahadev S, the community affairs officer trusted with vaccinating some 93,000 street vendors in the city, said out of 10,555 vendors in the South Zone, 250 have been vaccinated.

“Our health inspectors collected the details of street vendors and their families with pictures in a survey. We also considered vending certificates issued by the BBMP and ID cards. In the South Zone, 3,125 vendors have the card and the certificates."

Officials arrange vaccination for them wherever they are vending. Street vendors were informed via autos and newspapers on the place and time of vaccination. “We are also vaccinating beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme,” he said. “We rely on town vending committees to reach them.”

Tahsildar Srinivas M, in charge of vaccinating postal department staff, said 1,130 post office employees were vaccinated out of 1,705 total staff.