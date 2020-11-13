Covid-19 bed occupancy drops sharply in Bengaluru

In a remarkable turnaround, thousands of Covid-19 beds are now lying unoccupied in Bengaluru — a city which once saw scores of patients fighting to secure the limited number of free beds available across its hospitals.

This, officials said, is indicative of how steeply Covid-19 numbers have fallen in the city, which collectively is the worst-hit district in Karnataka with the highest tally of cases.

“In a span of 30 days, bed occupancy in the city has fallen from 75% to 26%,” said Randeep D, special commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He cited the high testing numbers and precautions being taken by the public as reasons behind the lowering case numbers.

BBMP data shows that there are currently 11,396 beds allocated for Covid-19 patients in the city — 6,995 general beds, 3,285 high-dependency unit (HDU) beds, 592 ICU beds and 524 ICU-ventilator beds. Out of these, 8,517 were unoccupied as of November 9.

"The fall in occupancy is a clear indication of the decline in Covid cases but it is also happening because 80% of new patients prefer home isolation," explained Tushar Girinath, the IAS officer in charge of patient transport.

Even ICU bed usage has seen an abrupt drop. According to the data, about 54% (275) of ICU beds are free, as are 57% (225) of ICU-ventilator beds. This is a dramatic reversal from September and parts of October, when these beds were subject to 100% occupancy.

"The pressure to provide beds has eased but that does not mean we are in the clear yet. The government is prepared for a potential surge in cases in the future," Girinath said.

He added that this means holding on to government-quota-beds in private hospitals in anticipation of a possible increase in future.

Pvt hospitals want beds back

Private hospitals, however, are anxious to reallocate the beds for the treatment non-Covid patients.

Dr R Ravindra, president of The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes' Association (PHANA), said that barring government-quota beds in 10 to 12 major hospitals, beds in medium and small hospitals across the state are lying unused.

"We have given a letter to the Chief Secretary asking that the government give back the beds or pay 25% of the rates for vacant beds," he said, adding that a response would likely come after the Deepavali holidays.

The Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) also wrote to the BBMP on November 9, calling for reallocation of beds. An official said the admission of new Covid-19 patients must be prioritised to government hospitals.

"After 90% of government beds are filled, patients can be allocated private hospital beds," the official said.

The circular added that only 18% of government beds were occupied in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, in comparison to 82% of beds in private hospitals.

Govt to increase ICU beds for SARI

With a spate of respiratory cases expected in the coming winter season, the government said it is scaling up its ICU bedding numbers to accommodate people with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

“The plan is to set aside about 500 beds to address only SARI cases. Already, there are 150 such ICU beds under the jurisdictional control of Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and 108 which can be allocated quickly,” Tushar Girinath said.

A second official confirmed this, adding that the aim is to use the beds to segregate people with SARI for observation. “We expect to see many SARI cases this winter, but not all will be Covid-19 related. If under observation, the patients turn out to have the disease, they will be moved to Covid care,” the official said.