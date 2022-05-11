Covid-19: Bengaluru has 8 containment zones

Of the 90 new Covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka on Monday, 88 were from Bengaluru. The city’s active case tally now stands at 1,805.

According to the BBMP’s bulletin of May 9, the city has eight containment zones, down from nine on May 6.

Mahadevapura has the highest with five, followed by Yelahanka (3).

The good news is that in each containment zone, there are fewer than five cases.

Currently, three or more cases make up a containment zone. Also, all eight containment zones were in apartment complexes, according to the bulletin.