COVID-19: Bengaluru police forced to take drastic measures to save personnel

A steady surge in the number of policemen testing positive for COVID-19 has forced the Bengaluru police to take some drastic measures with regard to daily policing.

Several policemen have contracted the novel coronavirus and three of them have died. In order to keep the officers safe, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has ordered setting up temporary kiosks outside all police stations to take complaints from the public by maintaining social distance.

On Sunday, Rao issued 10 instructions to senior officers and police stations so that they stay safe and keep their families safe.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The police must screen each person walking into the station and direct them to the kiosk only if necessary. No one other than the police should enter the station. This doesn’t mean any person in distress should return without getting the necessary help. The kiosk should have sufficient chairs for both the police and the public, he said.

Rao also ordered that all officers of the rank of sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and head constable aged above 55 and having a history of diabetics, blood pressure or other chronic diseases should be granted leave under home quarantine.

They should not step out unnecessarily and should not leave the city under any circumstances. He also asked the heads of police stations to ensure the police personnel stayed at home and give regular reports to the DCPs concerned.

Rao also asked that home guards be posted as a replacement for these officers so that the regular policing work isn’t affected. Cops should also use hand sanitisers and PPE kits. Hoysala and Cheetah patrol vehicles be used only to attend to complaints, not for regular patrol.