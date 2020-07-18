Covid-19: BS Yediyurappa talks tough, medical colleges agree to give 50% beds

In an ultimatum, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday asked private medical colleges in Bengaluru to provide 50 per cent of their beds to the government “with effect from Sunday” for Covid-19 treatment.

On June 30, it was agreed that the 11 private medical colleges in Bengaluru will provide 4,500 beds in their teaching hospitals to the government. Since then, they have provided only 2,152 beds to the government.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

“There had to be 4,500 beds from private colleges and 2,000 beds in government medical colleges. This was decided unanimously. But colleges have not given us the number of beds as agreed. Also, our ministers have found several problems during their visits to medical colleges,” Yediyurappa said during his meeting with the heads of private medical colleges, expressing his disapproval.

“With the number of Covid-19 cases going up in a big way, we need more cooperation from private medical colleges. It has come to the government’s notice that treatment is being denied to both Covid and non-Covid patients,” Yediyurappa said.

The CM pointed out that patients of Covid-19 and other ailments were forced to look for hospitals as they were not getting timely treatment. “There have been instances of some people dying because of this,” he said.

In their defence, colleges said they faced staff crunch for which Yediyurappa assured help. “If there’s a shortage of doctors and nurses, the government will appoint them. The government will cooperate in every way,” he said.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is in charge of liaising with the private sector, said it was a successful meeting, with some colleges offering even 80 per cent beds. “The CM was strict. He said this was the last meeting and (colleges) shouldn’t create the need for another meeting,” he said. “More than regular beds, we need beds with oxygen. We’re already taking steps for this in government hospitals.”

A notice will be issued to the Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre for skipping the meeting. "The meeting was meant for chairpersons and directors. I was not aware of it. I do not have further information on it,” its principal G Prabhakar said.

According to BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences principal ME Mohan, the “biggest challenge” for hospitals is human resources. “We’re unable to get back all the nurses who’ve gone home. If the government can rope in final-year nursing students, half of our problems will be solved,” he said.