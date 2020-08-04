Covid-19 cases in IISc Bengaluru rise to 53

The total number of Covid-19 cases at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru has risen to 53, the administration has said.

According to the information given to DH, this number includes 15 students who have tested positive for novel coronavirus so far, two employees living on campus, two family members of employees living on campus, 21 permanent and temporary employees living off-campus, two family members of IISc employees living off-campus, seven pensioners and four family members of pensioners.

These figures are acknowledged to be up-to-date as of July 31.

In a statement, the Institute said that 12 of the students infected with the disease were found to be clear of the virus during a subsequent re-testing at IISc’s in-campus testing facility on July 31. This comes eight days after the BBMP collected swabs from them for testing. They had subsequently been identified as Covid-19-positive on the evening of July 28.

According to experts, based on collective evidence of Covid-19 cases in the state, most sufferers, especially those without comorbidities test negative for the virus between seven to 11 days.

IISc said that most of the students hit by the virus were asymptomatic and “are being treated in a Covid Care Centre managed by the campus Health Centre doctors.

However, according to a source, other students from the New Girls Hostel (NGH), which is at the epicentre of the student outbreak, are also showing symptoms and are said to be under observation.

Among the faculty members infected, one had also tested negative upon retesting, IISc added. Three people have died among the 53, including a family member of one of the employees living off-campus and two pensioners.

The Institute said that a dedicated committee had been set up to monitor the outbreak. The members of the committee comprise faculty members, students, staff and medical officers from the Health Centre of IISc.

IISc has also obtained approval from the BBMP to start a sample collection facility for Covid-19 testing and for testing the samples at IISc's Covid-19 test centre to obtain results quickly.

“Entry into the institute is being strictly monitored. At the gates, security and safety protocols are followed rigorously. Unauthorised visitors are not allowed into the campus and many members of the Institute community are being encouraged to work from home. Anyone entering the campus has to produce a valid ID and state the reason for their entry. At the gates, vehicles are thoroughly disinfected, each person’s body temperature is checked, and they are asked to clean their hands thoroughly with hand sanitiser,” IISc said in a statement.

At the hostels, strict physical distancing measures are being implemented. Dining at the mess, where staffers were infected, is restricted. Students are asked to take their food to their hostel rooms in their own lunch boxes.

Arrangements have been to provide food and essential items for residents when a floor is sealed in the event of a student testing positive, the institute added.