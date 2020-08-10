Covid-19 cases surge in densely populated West Zone

With some of the most densely populated neighbourhoods, it was little surprise that West Zone was one of the most badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in the city. However, increased testing has now started to reveal the scale of the outbreak.

Since July 28, West Zone has seen 5,217 cases, with an average of 474 new infections found every day. This is about one hundred cases higher than the daily average of East and South zones, which previously had the lion’s share of new cases.

With the exception of August 4, when East Zone reported the highest number of cases, West Zone has been consistently outpacing others in daily caseload.

“Previously, we were conducting about 600 tests per day, but from late-July, we scaled up testing to about 2,500 tests per day, and that is why we are seeing all these new cases,” explained Dr Manoranjan Hegde, West Zone Health Officer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A BBMP officer said that the scale of infection in the zone also appeared to be high.

Ujjwal Ghosh, Special Officer for the West Zone, said the area came with its own unique challenges. “The zonal area is 50 square kilometres, containing 18 lakh people, with a number of slums. The challenge is steep,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is in charge of the zone, could not be reached for a comment about the outbreak.

More RT-PCR tests

Unlike other zones, which are increasingly using antigen tests, health officers in the West are primarily using RT-PCR tests.

Ghosh said the BBMP had conducted a health survey across the Govindaraj Nagar and Chamarajpet constituencies to inform its testing strategies.

He clarified that there was no blanket testing happening here like other zones. “Our testing is targeted and the bulk of our efforts are restricted to active containment zones and checking primary contacts, many of whom are asymptomatic,” he said.

“In the next 10 days, we should have enough information about where the concentration of cases are. Based on this, we will refine our plan and testing strategy,” he said.