Covid certificates for residents in containment zones

Covid-19 certificates for residents in Bengaluru's containment zones

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 02 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 01:01 ist

The BBMP is ready to issue certificates to residents of containment zones should they need them to take leave from work, the civic body’s chief N Manjunatha Prasad has said. 

At a meeting of workers from the Radhakrishna Temple ward on Saturday, Prasad said booth-level teams would issue the certificates that employees of government and private companies can submit to take leave from work. The BBMP will also survey zones and provide essentials to the residents. 

Prasad instructed booth-level committees to conduct a household survey to identify patients suffering from SARI, ILI, having co-morbidities as well as senior citizens. These committees will monitor patients in home isolation as well as the home-quarantined primary contacts of patients. 

Civic officials, healthcare workers, fire and emergency services personnel and police officers posted in containment zones can go out for work, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Bengaluru
Containment Zones
BBMP

What's Brewing

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

 