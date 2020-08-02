Covid-19 certificates for residents in Bengaluru's containment zones

The BBMP is ready to issue certificates to residents of containment zones should they need them to take leave from work, the civic body’s chief N Manjunatha Prasad has said.

At a meeting of workers from the Radhakrishna Temple ward on Saturday, Prasad said booth-level teams would issue the certificates that employees of government and private companies can submit to take leave from work. The BBMP will also survey zones and provide essentials to the residents.

Prasad instructed booth-level committees to conduct a household survey to identify patients suffering from SARI, ILI, having co-morbidities as well as senior citizens. These committees will monitor patients in home isolation as well as the home-quarantined primary contacts of patients.

Civic officials, healthcare workers, fire and emergency services personnel and police officers posted in containment zones can go out for work, he said.