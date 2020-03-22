COVID-19: Delivery execs must be provided with masks

The state health department has directed the managements of all online marketing services to mandatorily provide masks to their delivery executives.

The masks have to be replaced every four to six hours or as and when they get soiled.

The delivery executives also have to sanitise their hands before touching the packets to be delivered.

The health commissioner had asked citizens to rely on Swiggy, Zomato, FreshMenu, and Uber Eats during the Janata curfew on Sunday and till March 31 instead of venturing out to eat.