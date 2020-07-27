Covid-19: Ensure medical aid to those in home isolation, says Bengaluru Mayor

Mayor Goutham Kumar has instructed BBMP war rooms in Bommanahalli and Bengaluru south to ensure medical care to Covid patients in home isolation.

Visiting the Bommanahalli zone’s war room at the BDA complex in HSR Layout, Kumar examined the area and launched its Twitter handle and the WhatsApp and helpline numbers 8884666670.

He said ward-level nodal officers are directed to receive information quickly and control the pandemic, including offering medication to those in home isolation and the primary and secondary contacts.

Visiting the war room of the South zone located in Community College, Kumar asked the staff to inform those in home isolation or the primary/secondary contacts to check the temperature, oxygen limit with a pulse oximeter and the pulse. He also asked the staff to encourage them to stay in home isolation.