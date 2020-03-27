COVID-19: Govt cracks down on landlords vacating doctors, nurses

Govt cracks down on landlords vacating COVID-19 doctors

The state government on Thursday issued an order warning strict action against land lords who vacate doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel working on the frontline against Covid-19.

The order acknowledged that "a lot of complaints have been received from doctors, paramedical staff, healthcare personel" in the state that their landloords or house owners were "forcing them to vacate" rented residences. It noted that "such behaviour amounts to obstructing public servant in discharing their duties," it stated.

The order signed by Additonal Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department invoked the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Covid-19) Regulations, 2020 rules and directed authorities to "take strict penal action against such land lords or hous  owners".

Deputy commissioners of district , commissioner and joint commissioner of BBMP and deputy commissioners of police, commissioners of municipal corporatoins, who are authorised to take action, have been told to submit action taken report on a daily basis to the government.

