Covid-19: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa cautions Bengaluru officials to be alert over the next 15 days

Struggling to contain the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday directed the officials to set a deadline of 15 days and ramp up the control measures to arrest the spread of Covid-19 besides reducing the mortality rate in Bengaluru.

Holding a high-level meeting of officials of Bengaluru administration at his home office Krishna, CM Yediyurappa cautioned the officials about the next fortnight. “The next 15 days period is going to be crucial for all of us. We have been witnessing the number of cases in the past few days. Only if we take enough precautions will the city be able to fare better at the national level and all must work towards it without hampering the business activities,” said Yediyurappa to the officials.

BBMP and Health department officials reportedly explained to the CM that misuse of unlock 1.0 rules by the general public and defying of social distancing rule and refusal to wear masks in the public places has led to the proliferation of Covid-19 cases across Bengaluru. Convinced by the explanation, CM reportedly approved the ‘lock down’ plan of the BBMP officials in certain high-density population areas of Bengaluru.

Criminal cases against offenders

Referring to various cases of inter-state returnees violating home and institutional quarantine rules, the officials guided by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister decided to book criminal cases against those who defy the quarantine rules.

"If any person steps out of quarantine leaving his mobile phone, such people will be booked with criminal cases. They must carry mobile phones all the time,” Revenue minister R Ashoka who had also attended the meeting said. The government has also decided to increase the fever hospitals and ensure that every ward will be equipped with one fever clinic to cater to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

CM also directed officials to keep information about the number of beds available in the city ready on the war room portal. “Under any circumstances we shall see that Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru are under control. All commercial activities have resumed and are gaining momentum. These business and trade activities shall not be affected, and it is our duty to ensure that,” Yediyurappa reportedly told officials.