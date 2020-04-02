COVID-19: Karnataka govt cancels class 7, 8, 9 exams

In a major decision on Thursday, the Karnataka government decided to cancel examination to students of 7th, 8th and 9th standards that were scheduled to be held from April 14 in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. However, the government will announce a revised time table for the SSLC exams after April 14.

Considering the fast-spreading COVID-19 and the state government’s efforts to contain the virus, the department of public instructions on Thursday decided to promote students of these classes to higher classes based on the summative and formative assessment evaluation report.

Briefing the students, parents and teachers through a video message, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar said, “If any student fails to clear this internal process, the school will uitlise the present vacation period for providing remedial intervention.”

Adding further, the minister said, “The children will be promoted without exams and all students of 7th and 8th standard will be promoted without conditions. The 9th standard students will also be promoted based on the summative and formative assessment evaluation conducted at the school level itself.”

SSLC time table after April 14

Meanwhile, the minister has stated that a fresh time table for SSLC exams will be announced after April 14 and the decision on holding the last examination for II PUC students will also be taken after April 14.