Covid-19: More Bengaluru areas to be sealed

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 25 2020, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 01:19 ist
SP Road sealed after a Covid positive case. Dh photo/Anup Ragh T

Following a rise in Covid-19 cases, the civic body has decided to strictly seal down more areas adjacent to existing five areas from Thursday.

The BBMP on Monday ordered sealing City Market, Kamakshipalya market, VV Puram, Chickpet and Siddapura. But people were confused as there was no strict enforcement.

On Wednesday, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar issued an order stating Town Hall Circle, JC Road, AM Road, Kalasipalya Main Road, KR Market Junction, Service Road, Tharagupet Road 2nd and 4th Main Road, Tipu Sultan Palace Road, Bhashyam Road, Srinivasa Mandiram Road, Kilari Road, Anjaneya Temple Street, Sankalpet Road, and SJP Road will be sealed from Thursday.

Markets, eateries, roadside vendors, religious places, liquor shops and flower markets shops will be shut.

Shops selling essentials like milk, newspapers, vegetables, groceries, bakery products, meat, groceries will remain open, so will be SSLC exam centres, hospitals, pharmacies and clinics. 

