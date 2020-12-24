Curfew will hit veggie, fruit supply chain, say traders

Covid-19 night curfew will hit vegetable, fruit supply chain, say traders

Some even say it would trigger panic and crowd markets

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 24 2020, 01:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 02:31 ist
Wholesalers have to receive the produce that arrives only post-midnight hours. They say the curfew would put a strain on the supply chain. Credit: DH File Photo/Irshad Mahammad

Vegetable and fruit merchants in KR Market and Kalasipalyam are shocked over the sudden announcement of the nightly curfew that would badly disrupt their business.

The wholesalers have to receive the produce that arrives only post-midnight hours and say the curfew would put a strain on the supply chain.

The government may have allowed trucks, but the traders need porters to load and unload the consignments, said Manjunath, a wholesale vegetable trader. “Our labourers have no ID cards and are refusing to turn up fearing police crackdown. Though the curfew ends at 5 am, by the time we get labourers and sort out the consignment, it would be 8 am or 9 am in the market itself. How are we to supply the materials to retailers in the city and adjoining districts if labourers don’t turn up between 3 am to 4 am?”

A wholesale merchant at the Dasanapura APMC said some trucks come from the neighbouring states. “What if they are stuck at the border?” he said. “We may have to arrange for vehicles to get workers during the night. Even then, there is no guarantee that we could make timely delivery (of materials) to other
districts.”

Sridhar, another trader, said the curfew will negatively impact both wholesalers and farmers. “It will delay inter-district transport of materials,” he said. “Every day, nearly 400 trucks and goods vehicles drive in and out with commodities during the night.”

Anand Giri, a wholesale vegetable merchant at KR Market, questioned the use of night curfew when people will be sleeping. “Does the government want people  to crowd the market during the day?” he asked. “The curfew will only trigger panic, force people to get out of their homes in large numbers and get infected.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
curfew
fruits
vegetables

What's Brewing

RBI warns against unauthorised online lending platforms

RBI warns against unauthorised online lending platforms

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Nasa killed 27 monkeys in its research center in 2019

Nasa killed 27 monkeys in its research center in 2019

Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai kids

Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai kids

 