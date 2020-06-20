COVID-19 patient's daughter, who attended PU exam, tests negative for coronavirus

A second year pre-university student, who appeared for an exam just hours before her father tested positive for COVID-19, has tested negative for the disease, much to the relief of scores of students and their parents who were advised home quarantine.

As many as 23 students had written the English exam with the said student. Briefing the reporters on Saturday, state Primary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, "The sample of the student whose father tested positive has come negative and other students who have appeared for the exams at the same room and put on home quarantine have nothing to worry."

Meanwhile, the education department has decided to discuss with Health and Family Welfare Department officials for initiating necessary action against the student's father who tested positive for COVID-19. It is said that he is also an employee of Health and Family Welfare Department and has been charged for being irresponsible to roam around.

The father had given his swab sample for test a day before the PUC exam and went to drop his daughter to the exam centre. "I will discuss with health department officials because such incidents should not repeat and necessary action against that person be taken," said Suresh Kumar.

Dr Ravi, a virologist from Nimhans who accompanied the minister during the press conference said, "There is no need for secondary contacts to get the test done and also quarantine is not needed."

He even said that, "The father who tested positive was asymptomatic and the virus will not spread from asymptomatic patients so easily as per our analysis."