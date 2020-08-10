Covid-19 positive woman escapes from KIMS, police launch manhunt

A 43-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 has allegedly escaped from the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday evening.

The VV Puram police have registered a criminal case against Deepa (name changed), a resident of Doddabasti, based on a complaint lodged by Dr Samarth, a medical officer with KIMS.

In his complaint, Dr Samarth had stated that the woman was admitted to the hospital’s Covid-19 ward in B Block on July 25 after she tested positive for the infection.

On Friday evening, the hospital staff found the woman missing and none of the security staff is aware as to how she managed to slip away, Dr Samarth said.

The police on Saturday registered a case against the woman under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). They are investigating the case.