Covid-19 positivity rate as high at 27% in some parts of Bengaluru

In the last 15 days, the city has registered 50,065 new cases, and an analysis of ward-wise cases and testing data shows that the positivity rate in some areas is as high as 27%.

The city’s average positivity rate has hovered between 13% and 15% over the last 15 days. During this period, BBMP data shows, the epidemic is surging in outlying zones. Yelahanka shows the highest increase in cases, and its positivity rate is 17.55%. In Bommanahalli, it is 16.90%. However, Dasarahalli’s rate is 27.3% while Mahadevapura’s is 26.1%.

The high rates are bolstered by State Covid War Room data which shows the worst-hit wards in terms of new cases over a 15-day-period (from September 6 to 21) are primarily in these outlying zones. Out of the 10 worst-hit wards, three are in the Bommanahalli zone, three in Yelahanka, one in Dasarahalli, two in the West Zone, and one in RR Nagar.

The Uttarahalli ward leads with 727 new cases from September 6 to 21. This is followed by RR Nagar with 717 cases, Bommanahalli 675 cases, Malleswaram 649 cases, Byatarayanapura 608 cases, Rajajinagar 606 cases, Shettihalli 583 cases, Vidyaranyapura 554 cases, Yelahanka Satellite Town 552 and Singasandra 520 cases.

These high numbers were found despite a low number of tests, when compared to the central zones (south, east and west).

The BBMP’s testing data shows that the South Zone did the highest number of tests between September 14 and 21: 28,513, followed by the West Zone which did 22,709 tests. In comparison, Yelahanka did 12,666 tests, Bommanhalli 16,319, and RR Nagar did 11,319 tests.

Dasarahalli was the lowest with 5,085 tests. The majority were RT-PCR tests. Rapid Antigen Test (RATs) comprised about 37%.