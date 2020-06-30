Covid-19 Private medical colleges to provide 4,500 beds in Bengaluru

Private medical colleges agreed to allocate 4,500 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday. The beds will be made available over a period of 10-15 days.

The decision was following a meeting chaired by the CM with private medical colleges in Bengaluru to ramp up bed availability following significant spike in cases in the city. "The private medical colleges have responded in kind and agreed to provide 50 per cent of the beds," Yediyurappa said.

This is the second meeting held in as many days to ensure that enough beds were available to treat symptomatic patients. On Monday, the government held a meeting with private hospitals and nursing homes following which around 2,000 beds were made available for Covid patients.

Medical Education minister K Sudhakar said that a central allocation committee will be formed to coordinate the availability of beds. "Nodal officers from Medical Education Department have been appointed for each of the 11 medical colleges," he said.

Though private medical colleges will provide 4,500 beds - since non-Covid patients too are treated there - it will be available in the next 10-15 days, he said. The beds include those with ICU and ventilator facility. The colleges will also provide experts and para-medical staff to treat Covid-19 patients.

Due to the agreement around 5,500 beds will be available for Covid-19 from Medical Education Department alone, Sudhakar added.