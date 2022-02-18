Covid-19 prohibitory orders extended till February 28 in Bengaluru

To contain the spread of Covid-19, the government has extended the prohibitory orders across the city till February 28, as per the order of the state executive committee, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

The prohibitory order was earlier in force till February 15.

According to the order issued by police commissioner Kamal Pant, movement of all vehicles and activities are prohibited, except those exempted. All rallies, dharnas, congregations, including social, religious, political protests, and procession of any sort are strictly prohibited.

Marriage functions with more than 300 people in open spaces and 200 people in closed places are prohibited. Sports complexes and stadiums shall not operate exceeding 50 per cent of its capacity.

Any violation of the instructions shall be liable for prosecution under provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, IPC Section 188, and Section 4, 5 and 10 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020.

