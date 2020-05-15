COVID-19: Pubs in Karnataka can now sell liquor

After the government allowed bars and restaurants to clear existing stock of liquor, it has now permitted pubs with RVB (Retail Vend of Beer) licenses to clear stock.

The permission will be for bottled beer sold at pubs that brew craft beer. Pubs can also transport bottled beer to CL-2 (MRP outlets) for sale.

The order on May 15, came a week after excise department permitted clubs, bars and restaurants to clear existing stock of liquor. The breweries will have to fulfil all conditions applicable to other liquor outlets, such as maintaining social distancing norms, ensuring customers wear masks and others.

It can be recalled that MRP outlets were allowed to open from May 4, following which the government allowed bars and restaurants to clear existing stock of liquor on May 8.

Following the order, pubs that produce craft beer issued several instructions to customers regarding craft beer takeaways. Beers were priced upwards of Rs 500 per litre.